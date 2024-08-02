Previous tender for restoration of Okhmatdyt will be canceled, and new one will be held through ProZorro - Liashko. VIDEO

During the briefing "Reconstruction of Okhmatdyt," Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the tender for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt would be held through ProZorro with the involvement of the Audit and Supervisory Board.

"Yesterday, I held consultations with the National Police and asked to see the company that claims to be the winner of the selection conducted by the fund. There is a warning that this company does not have the appropriate amount of equipment on its balance sheet to allow it to work and perform the work that is envisaged," Lyashko said.

With this in mind, it was decided that the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood Charitable Foundation would transfer the funds raised after the July 8 attack by the Russian Federation to the Okhmatdyt's treasury account.

An audit and supervisory board will also be set up to oversee the use of these funds. It will include 6 benefactors who have transferred the largest amount of funds for the hospital's reconstruction, a representative from the Ministry of Health, a representative from the Okhmatdyt administration, and representatives of patient, anti-corruption, construction and other organizations, but no more than 15 people.

"We write down the criteria and follow the procedure provided for by the current legislation, because the funds become public. And we announce them through the ProZorro procedure. The criteria for the announcement - who can apply, what criteria the contractor will have to meet - will be specified there, agreed with this audit and supervisory board," - Liashko said.

Earlier, the Nashi Hroshi project published an article stating that the winner of the tender for the repair of the Okhmatdyt building was Bud-Technology, whose offer was the third most expensive at UAH 307 million.