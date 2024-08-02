Healthcare Ministry appeals to law enforcement agencies for additional checks of tender for reconstruction of Okhmatdyt - Liashko

The Ministry of Health has asked law enforcement agencies to "conduct additional checks" on the tender for the repair of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack on 8 July.

The head of the Ministry of Health, Viktor Liashko, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

Liashko reminded that on 19 July, the Okhmatdyt Charitable Foundation announced a tender for the current repair and interior equipment of the Okhmatdyt building for the scope of work for which a defect certificate had already been issued.

According to the official, 17 construction companies in Ukraine submitted proposals for participation in the current repairs, 14 of which appeared for the tender. Each participant was evaluated according to 5 criteria: interview, personnel assessment, assessment of material and technical base, experience, and price offer.

Some companies were eliminated due to violations of the integrity principle, including open criminal proceedings. Based on open source data and analysis of the documents submitted by the bidders, "Bud-technology" was selected.

Liashko stressed that the contract has not yet been signed, as the company's ability to perform all the necessary work was being studied.

"I see that this choice has caused a resonance, which is why today we have turned to law enforcement agencies to conduct additional checks. For my part, I would like to emphasise once again that I personally and my team are doing everything to ensure that the process is absolutely transparent," the Minister wrote.

The head of the Ministry of Health also promised transparency in the repair work.

"From the moment the contract is signed with the contractor, a public report will be published every day to inform people about what the money they have raised is spent on. We stand for maximum transparency and accountability," the minister said in a statement.

Earlier, "Nashi Hroshi" project published a story stating that Bud-Technologii was chosen as the winner of the tender for the repair of the Okhmatdyt building, with the third most expensive offer at UAH 307 million.

