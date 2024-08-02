Occupiers drop two bombs on Myrnohrad, woman and two children are wounded

On Friday, August 2, Russian invaders dropped two bombs on Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region. A 49-year-old woman and two children aged 7 and 9 were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Probably, the enemy used two FAB-250 bombs from the UMPK on residential areas of Myrnohrad."

"A 49-year-old woman sustained injuries during the enemy's attack on a residential area - she was diagnosed with a mine-blast trauma and a cut wound to the abdomen. Also, a seven-year-old girl and her brother of nine years old, who were in a private household, sustained injuries and contusions," the statement said.

The victims were hospitalized and are being provided with qualified medical care.

As a result of the Russian attack, residential buildings, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

