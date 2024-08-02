Day in Donetsk region: Russia fires 16 times in Donetsk region, 5 people are injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupants shelled Donetsk region 16 times over the last day, wounding 5 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district
A man was wounded in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community.
Pokrovskyi district
12 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Kurakhove, a private house in Vovchenka. A person was injured in Selydove, 6 private houses and a power line were damaged. In Novohrodivka, 4 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and an administrative building were damaged. Hrodivka and Malynivka were shelled.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, 2 houses were damaged, in Stavky - 4. In Ivanopillia of the Konstiantynivka community, a person was injured, 3 houses and a power line were damaged. In Illinivka, 3 buildings were damaged, and in Berestok, 8 buildings were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged. A house was damaged in Toretsk. An administrative building was destroyed in Siversk, and a house was damaged in Serebryanka.
Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 16 times at localities in Donetsk region. 515 people, including 55 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
In total, Russians wounded 5 people on 1 August.
