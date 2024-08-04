Russians withdrew additional forces of Russian Guard to occupied territories of east to search for deserters - Center of National Resistance
Due to the increase in cases of desertion from the front line, the occupiers increased the number of checkpoints in eastern Ukraine.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), Censor.NET reports.
As noted, additional forces of the Russian Guard have arrived in the temporarily occupied east of Ukraine, acting as fence posts. Their task is to identify deserters from the Russian army.
"In this way, the number of patrols increased in Donetsk, Horlivka and other captured settlements. The reason for the desertion is the active meat assaults introduced by the Russian generals due to the shortage of equipment on the battlefield," the Central Intelligence Agency said.
