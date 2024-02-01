Russia has strengthened control over "Wagner" PMC, former units have been included in Russian Guard - British intelligence

The Russian authorities were able to strengthen control over the militants of the "Wagner" PMC. The former airborne assault units of the "Wagneri" joined the Russian Guard.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the intelligence report of Great Britain.

As noted, the Rosgvardiya is recruiting three former airborne assault units of the "Wagner" PMC, namely the 15th, 16th, and 17th units, into the first corps of volunteers.

British intelligence recalled that on December 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law giving the Russian Guard the right to form its own volunteer units.

Read more: British intelligence: Increase in cases of Russian aircraft dropping bombs on its cities shows staff fatigue and lack of training

British intelligence suggests that the Russian Guard is likely to deploy its new volunteer units in Ukraine and Africa.

They offer volunteer contracts for 6 months to serve in Ukraine and 9 months - in Africa.

"The inclusion of the former airborne assault units of the "Wagner" PMC in the volunteer corps of the Russian Guard with a high probability indicates the successful subordination of the "Wagner" militants by the Russian Guard, which strengthens the control of the Russian state over the "Wagner" group," the British intelligence report adds.

Read more: Russia from February 24, 2022, lost almost 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles - British intelligence