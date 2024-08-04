Russians launched railway from Rostov-on-Don to Mariupol - Andriushchenko

The Russians launched a completed railway from Russian Rostov-on-Don to the temporarily occupied Mariupol via Granitne/Malovodne.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this became known as a result of monitoring and recording traffic along key stations from Wednesday (Aslanov, Kalchyk, Sartana stations).

See more: Russians set up ammunition load depot in middle of residential quarter of Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

"All this, as well as certain details that I have no right to reveal due to the security of sources and insiders, point to a single fact. Silently and secretly without announcements and red tapes, the railway was launched. This can radically change the situation at the front due to the improvement of the logistics of the Russians. And don't talk about an "alternative to the Crimean Bridge". This is false. This is an independent autonomous branch, which currently has more capacity and capacity than the bridge," Andryushchenko noted.