The first F-16 aircraft promised to Ukraine are already in our country, a batch of 10 fighters arrived on the last day of July.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Economist.

According to the publication, the first 10 F-16 aircraft out of 79 promised to Ukraine as part of the aviation coalition arrived on July 31.

"By the end of 2024, Ukraine must fly 20 American-made fighter jets. The rest, promised by the F-16 coalition led by Denmark and the Netherlands, will arrive in batches during 2025," the article says.

It will be recalled that the aggressor country Russia intends to initiate a meeting of the UN Security Council in August to discuss the supply of Western F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.