Attack by Defence Forces on "Morozovsk" airfield in Russian Federation. Satellite images of the aftermath have been released

Photos of the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian Morozovsk airfield have been posted online.

The photos were published by journalists of the "Schemes" project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.

Planet Labs satellite imagery from 4 August shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian Defence Forces' attack on the occupiers' Morozovsk military airfield in the Rostov region.

In particular, the photos show that the UAVs hit ammunition depots located in the north-eastern part of the airport. In addition, the images show traces of fires near other buildings and parking areas for Russian fighter jets.

"It can also be noted that due to the drone attacks, most of the previously existing fighter jets were removed from the airfield," the investigators add.

The day before, the General Staff reported that on the night of 3 August, the Defence Forces had struck at the Morozovsk airfield (Rostov region, Russia). In particular, it was reported that the ammunition depots were hit, where, among other things, the occupiers stored guided aerial bombs.

