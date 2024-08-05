Enemy attacked Ukraine with drones again at night: air defence forces destroyed all "shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 5 August, enemy attack drones were spotted moving from the north and south.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 24 attack drones. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all enemy UAVs were shot down by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of the Air Force," the statement said.

Air defence forces were deployed in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

