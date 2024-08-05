Su-34 and ammunition depot destroyed at Russian "Morozvsk" airfield in Rostov region, - DIU. PHOTOS

On the night of 3 August 2024, the Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber at the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Two more Russian aircraft of the same type were probably damaged by debris - craters from explosions were recorded near the sides. The enemy's aviation weapons depot has been completely destroyed - large areas of scorched earth can be seen on and around the airfield due to the secondary detonation of Russian ammunition.

Four technical buildings and two hangars at the Morozovsk airbase, located 265 kilometres from the front line, also suffered damage clearly visible from space," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said in a statement.











Read also: Russia launched many "distracting UAVs" without explosives in Ukraine at night, - DIU

The General Staff reported that on the night of 3 August, the Defence Forces attacked the Morozovsk airfield (Rostov region, Russia). In particular, it was reported that the ammunition depots were hit, where, among other things, the occupiers stored guided aerial bombs.

Later, satellite photos were published.

Read more: Defence forces withdraw from Stupky Holubovski-2 tract in Donetsk region - DeepState