Defence forces withdraw from Stupky Holubovski-2 tract in Donetsk region - DeepState

On 5 August, DeepState's OSINT reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had withdrawn from the Stupky Holubovski-2 tract in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

In addition, it is noted that the enemy advanced in Pivnichne, Zalizne, Zhelanne, Serhiivka, Ivanivka, near Lysychne and Zhelanne in Donetsk region.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold on the western bank of the canal in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. The invaders also advanced near Zhelanne and Tymofiivka.

