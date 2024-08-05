Over July, Air Defense subunits of Ground Forces destroyed 446 Russian air targets

In July 2024, the Air Defense subunits of the Ground Forces destroyed 446 air reconnaissance and attack vehicles of the Russian Army. Among them are Su-25, cruise missiles and UAVs of various types.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

According to him, in the last week of July, the Air Defense of the Ground Forces destroyed 217 units of enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack equipment, and in July in total - 446.

Among the destroyed air targets:

Su-25 aircraft - 3 units;

X59/69 cruise missiles - 1 unit;

X101/555 cruise missiles - 5 units.

Also, 437 UAVs of various types were destroyed:

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 84 units;

UAV Orlan-10/30 - 14 units;

UAV Zala - 75 units;

UAV Lancet - 115 units;

UAV Supercam - 17 units;

UAV Pryvit-82 - 109 units;

UAV Lightning and indefinite type - 23 units.

"Air defense units of the Land Forces make a significant contribution to the protection of the skies over Ukraine and destroy a significant number of enemy air targets: both in the rear and along the combat line," emphasized Pavliuk.

