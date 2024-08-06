Tactical advance of Russian army is recorded in Toretsk sector. - ISW

The Russian invaders continue their offensive towards Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region and have made a significant tactical advance in the Toretsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocation footage published on 5 August shows that Russian troops have advanced to Kosmonavtiv Street in the Druzhba centre. In addition, geolocation footage from 4 August shows that Russians advanced westward through Shkilna Street and across Tsentralna Street in the western outskirts of Pivdenne. In turn, Russian bloggers claimed that the occupiers were also advancing within central Pivnichne.

Russian "military commanders" reported that Putin's troops were advancing within Zalizne and near the Central substation to the west of Zalizne, and were also trying to bypass the "Phenol" plant in the centre of New York. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported Russian ground attacks near Toretsk and near New York, Zalizne and Pivnichne on 5 August.

Russian sources claim that Russian troops are allegedly continuing to improve their positions in the eastern part of Chasiv Yar and along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal.

Read more: Eight combat engagements are still ongoing in Toretsk direction. Since beginning of day, 23 Russian attacks were recorded there