Eight combat engagements are still ongoing in Toretsk direction. Since beginning of day, 23 Russian attacks were recorded there

The defense forces continue to bravely defend Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched four missile strikes using four missiles, 36 air strikes involving 43 GABs, 558 kamikaze drone strikes, and nearly 3,400 attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and settlements using various types of weapons.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers conducted four attacks near Tykhe and Vovchansk during the day. Defense Forces units successfully repelled three enemy assaults, and another firefight is ongoing. According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, enemy losses amounted to 90 occupiers killed and wounded, six artillery systems, an infantry fighting vehicle, 34 UAVs, three units of special equipment and a vehicle were destroyed. In addition, six artillery systems, eight vehicles and three units of enemy special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Petropavlivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka, another firefight is ongoing, and the situation is under control.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy attacked eight times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance towards the settlements of Makiivka, Terny, Nevske and in the Serebrianskyi forest, and a battle is currently underway near Terny.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled ten enemy assaults in the areas of Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka. A firefight is still ongoing in one location.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 combat engagements took place. Occupiers were active in the area of Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske, six enemy attempts to push us from our positions failed, five attacks are underway. The situation is under control.

With the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction 23 times. During the day, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. 15 attacks were repelled, eight attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 24 enemy attacks and assaults have been repelled in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka since the beginning of the day. Another seven combat engagements are ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines. The enemy's losses, as of today, amount to more than 150 killed and wounded occupiers, and Ukrainian troops destroyed two artillery systems, two AFVs, three UAVs, two vehicles and three special vehicles. In addition, two AFVs, two vehicles and three enemy artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, there were five combat engagements as of this time of day. The invaders remain active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. The units of the Defense Forces are currently repelling two attacks of the occupants, three attacks have already ended without success for the enemy.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two firefights took place in the direction of Vodiane and Rozdilne. All enemy assaults were stifled.

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Robotyne, the enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our troops successfully repelled five enemy attacks on our positions.

Today we are honoring the soldiers of the 100th separate mechanized brigade, who are confidently holding the line and have repelled more than a dozen enemy attacks today.

