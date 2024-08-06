Ukraine lost the chance to destroy enemy fighters and hit the infrastructure of the 47th Guards Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as Western allies did not allow strikes on airfields inside Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Forbes writes about this.

It is noted that the 47th Guards Bomber Regiment of the Russian VKS conducts strikes with KABs on the border regions of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians asked to be allowed to fire their best missiles from the US-made Army Tactical Air Defense Missile System. ATACMS is almost impossible to intercept. But the US administration did not allow it. As before, Ukraine will have the right to fire ATACMS at targets only on the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia. The Russians noticed the heated diplomacy over ATACMS and decided to withdraw Su-34s from Voronezh's Malshevo and other border airfields," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that between the second half of June and mid-July, Russian troops moved the lion's share of valuable military equipment as far away from the border zone with Ukraine as possible. Many of the Su-34s are now at bases hundreds of miles from the border. They are not invulnerable to Ukrainian drones, but they are protected from most of them, as well as from ATACMS.

"If the White House ever authorises the use of ATACMS on Russian bases, it may be too late. The most valuable targets may be too far away," the publication concludes.

