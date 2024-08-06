Situation on Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road is under control of Defence Forces, - National Guard

The Russians are trying to cut the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road, but the situation is currently under control.

This was reported by the spokesman of the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk, Censor.NET informs citing Ukrinform.

"One of the tasks is to cut the road (the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road - Ed.) or take it under fire control. The situation is currently under control," he said.

According to him, the enemy's efforts are aimed at gaining fire control over this area as well, but the Defence Forces are performing their tasks to prevent this, as well as to prevent advances in other areas.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, a large number of firefights are taking place in the vicinity of populated areas. It is aimed at trying to take fire control or cut this important section," added the spokesman.

