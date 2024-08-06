Former cameraman of Kropyvnytskyi CBN TV channel Volodymyr Chernyshov killed in war

In the Donetsk region, a resident of Kropyvnytskyi, a former cameraman of the regional TV channel "Wind" (CBN) and the regional office of the TV channel "Inter", Volodymyr Chernyshov, was killed while serving in the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CBN.

Volodymyr Chernyshov was born on March 22, 1971. He studied at secondary school No. 32 and later at the Central Ukrainian National Technical University.

In addition to the above-mentioned TV channels, he also worked as a cameraman for TV-Center and TTV.

Volodymyr worked at the Wind TV channel (CBN) from 2019 to 2020, and then for 2.5 years at the regional office of the Inter TV channel.

According to preliminary information, Volodymyr Chernyshov died of a mine-blast injury during a shelling in the city of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

