Chef of Kherson restaurant "Kabanos" Serhiy Pantak was killed in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTOS

On 4 August, the chef of the Kherson restaurant "Kabanos", Serhiy Pantak, died at the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kherson volunteer Yulia Kiseliova.

"Kherson has lost one of its best citizens. Our friend Serhiy Pantak, who defended our country and fought for our freedom to the last, has died," the post reads.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Serhiy and his fellow chefs have been cooking in Kherson for doctors, patients and people in bomb shelters. Every day, the chefs fed 200 to 300 people with lunches.

Later, Serhiy went to war - he served in the 196th separate battalion of the 124th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a pilot of FPV drones.

As the chef of the "Kabanos" restaurant, Serhiy Pantak has been repeatedly awarded the "Ukrainian Culinary Faces" national culinary award. According to its results, in 2021, Sergei was ranked among the top 100 best chefs in the country.

The deceased soldier is survived by his wife, daughter and parents.

