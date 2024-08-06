On August 21, charity veteran sports festival IRON EGGS will be held in Kozyn, Kyiv region

On August 21, a charity veteran sports festival IRON EGGS will begin on the beach of Kozyn village, Kyiv region, to raise money for a sports prosthesis for the Armed Forces soldier Trucker.

The festival will unite civilians and veterans into one team to raise funds for an OSSUR sports prosthesis worth UAH 450,000 for a current Armed Forces serviceman with the call sign "Trucker."

The festival program includes:

7, 18, 35 km speed march;

open golf training;

open swimming race of 1,000 meters;

open training session in football;

archery;

open pickleball training;

training and competitions in petanque;

open training in sitting volleyball.

"Individual participants are allowed to take part in any sporting activity and will join the teams formed by the organizers on the day of the festival. To register as a corporate participant, you need to indicate the composition of a team of 5 people in the application form.

After registration, all participants will receive an email with the details for making the entry fee.

Individual participation: 600 UAH. Corporate participation (team of 5 people): UAH 10,000," the statement reads.

Entrance is free for military personnel and veterans with prior registration, but they are welcome to join the general assembly if they wish.

The event will start at 7:00 a.m. on August 21. Venue: Kozyn beach.

Preliminary plan of the event:

Arrival at the starting point, registration of participants, free communication, team formation;

opening of the festival;

participation of teams in sports activities (one or more to choose from);

awarding of teams in different categories, closing of the festival;

free communication.

Organizers: The National Council for Sports Rehabilitation of Ukraine's Defenders and the YANKO Charitable Foundation with the support of the Kozyn village council.

Partners: Kolos Sports Society, SAME, VODA UA, PR Batteries agency, PIT BULL, Kozyn Eco-Recreational Golf Center, UKRAINIAN PICKLEBALL FEDERATION, All-Ukrainian Petanque Federation.

Festival schedule:

07:00 a.m. - start of registration for the 7km, 18km, 35km march

07:45 a.m. - start of the speed march

09:00 a.m. - registration for the petanque

10:00 a.m. - petanque

10:00 a.m. - registration for the swimming race

11:00 a.m. -swimming race

1:00 p.m. - open golf training

2:00 p.m. - registration for archery

3:00 p.m. - archery

3:00 p.m. - registration for pickleball

4:00 p.m. - pickleball

3:30 p.m. - registration for football

16:30 - football

