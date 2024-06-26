13-year-old Yana Stepanenko, who lost her legs as result of Russian attack on Kramatorsk train station, conducted training in Vienna. PHOTOS

13-year-old Yana Stepanenko, who was seriously injured during the shelling of the Kramatorsk railway station in April 2022, trained in Vienna's Prater Park.

On 24 June 2024, Yana made a symbolic run on prostheses in Vienna and drew public attention to the war crimes of the Russian Federation.

The race was co-organised by the UStream Runners Vienna running club, UNBROKEN Charitable Foundation and the NGO Athletes for Ukraine.

"It was here in 2019 that the legendary marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge set a world record under the motto No Human Is Limited, running the marathon distance in 1 hour 59 minutes. Yana and thousands of other Ukrainians who have been seriously injured as a result of Russian aggression are demonstrating strength and achievements beyond the usual perception today," said Oleksandra Saienko, founder of the UStream Runners Vienna running club.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria Vasyl Khymynets also joined the group of fans and participants of the training.

"These children are unbreakable. Yana is now representing these children, but also the whole of Ukraine," the diplomat stressed.

The most popular Austrian media wrote about Jana's race.

"Personally, I think it is important to talk tirelessly about the war crimes of the Russian Federation, and, unfortunately, it is the story of personal tragedies that has the deepest impact on the mass consciousness. I also reminded the neutral Austria of the threat of fatal consequences for those who have not learnt the lessons of history," added Sayenko.

Yana told the audience about her dream to continue training and prepare for a 10-kilometre run after the 5 kilometres she had completed at the Boston Marathon.

