All those interviewed after their release from captivity in Russian Federation told about torture, - UN Monitoring Mission

Each of the more than 600 interviewed civilians or soldiers who were held captive by the Russian Federation spoke about torture and ill-treatment.

The UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine reports this in its statement to the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Censor.NET reports.

"Since February 2022, the HRMMU has interviewed more than 600 released Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, including prisoners of war who were released from Russian captivity during the exchange on May 31. As in previous findings, each interviewee during this recent exchange spoke about torture, from severe beatings and long stays in stressful positions of the body, to electric shocks on the genitals and being chased by dogs," the report says.

Torture was also applied to whole groups of prisoners.

"For example, during the so-called 'admission' to an institution located on the territory of the Russian Federation, prisoners of war had to pass between rows of guards who beat them with police batons or electric shockers. Exhausting physical exercises and humiliation, for example, forcing prisoners of war to learn and sing Russian patriotic songs were also part of the daily schedule," the Mission noted.

Interviewees also said they experienced constant hunger in captivity and were deprived of proper medical care for long periods.

"Combined with poor hygienic conditions, this often led to a significant loss of prisoners' body weight and skin diseases; some prisoners of war lost several teeth. These testimonies were consistent with the HRMMU 's own observations - the physical condition of the interviewees corresponded to their testimonies," the Monitoring Mission added.