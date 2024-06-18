Ukraine has right to attack Russian territory with Western weapons - Austrian Chancellor Nehammer

Without Russia's involvement, it is impossible to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. However, in defence. Ukraine can hit targets in Russia with Western weapons

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

He commented on Austrian Defence Minister Claudia Tanner's statement that Western countries cross a "red line" when they allow Ukraine to attack Russian territory with their own weapons.

"Under international law, such attacks on Russia are permissible. If Moscow stops its aggression, military aid will automatically decrease. If the Europeans back down, it could encourage Russian generals to go even further than they are already doing," Nehammer said.

According to him, there will be no peace without Russia, because Putin attacked Ukraine, so he has the opportunity to end the war at any time.

"However, wars start quickly, and those who start them find it difficult to end them quickly," the Chancellor said.

Nehammer also noted that although Austria has a neutral position, it supports the EU's foreign policy and is in solidarity with the sanctions against Russia and the provision of financial assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: "Conditions for ending war" announced by Putin contradict common sense - US State Department

In late May, the US Department of Defence announced a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine. It included Himars missiles. The White House stated that the US authorisation for strikes with US weapons applies to the border not only in Kharkiv but also in Sumy region. At the same time, the authorisation does not apply to long-range ATACMS missiles.

In early June, after lengthy discussions, the German government allowed Ukraine to use German weapons to strike at Russian territory. However, the strikes can only be carried out on the territory bordering Kharkiv region.

French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed that Ukraine is allowed to strike at Russia with French weapons and noted that the limit is set by what the Russians do.