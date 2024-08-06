Russia attacks Kyiv with North Korean missiles. One of them exploded mid air - media

On the night of August 6, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with North Korean ballistic missiles. One of them exploded mid air and fell near Brovary.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Defense Express.

During the attack on Kyiv, the Russians launched ballistic missiles from the DPRK - KN-23.

One of these missiles fell into the forest near Bila Tserkva on July 31.

A similar situation occurred during the last attack, when one of the KN-23s fell on the outskirts of Brovary. The moment of its fall was filmed and has already been widely distributed online, the publication writes.

"The missile itself fell in the forest near the highway. It is about 20 kilometers from the place where this missile fell to the center of Kyiv, and Brovary itself was unlikely to be the target of the attack. The fact that it was a KN-23 that fell became known thanks to the remains found. Defense Express learned this from its own sources. They also received a photo of the wreckage with characteristic markings for missiles from the DPRK," the statement said.

The authors of the article note that such situations are more than usual for missiles from the DPRK, and about half of them simply exploded mid air, and those that do reach the target have a more than significant deviation.

"At the same time, the main problem is that Russia continues to use these missiles from the DPRK. And the fact that KN-23 falls uncontrollably and explodes on the ground still poses a threat to civilians. Moreover, the target of these missiles, as defined by the ruscists, is obviously not a specific object, but a city, for example, Kyiv in general," the journalists added.

