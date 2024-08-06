Tim Wahls, Harris’s VP candidate, is reliable friend of Ukraine - Markarova

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova considers Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was chosen by Kamala Harris as a vice presidential candidate, a "reliable friend of our country."

The diplomat said this in a commentary to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, among the American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Tim Walz is definitely one of the leaders of such support and a reliable friend of our country."

Markarova also said that Minnesota is one of the states where the active support of the governor helps Ukraine to conduct an advocacy campaign. She recalled her meeting with Governor Pawlenty.

"When I visited Minnesota in December as part of our Whistlestop Tour for Ukraine with the Marshall Fund and Howard Buffett, the governor and I met with the Farm Bureau and actually joined him in convincing the audience of how important Ukraine's victory is to the U.S. national interest," the diplomat said.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, August 6, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris officially confirmed that she had chosen Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate.

Earlier, Walz expressed unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression.

