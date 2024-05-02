Target of new US sanctions is Russian military-industrial complex - Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Diana Markarova has revealed the contents of the new US sanctions package. It is aimed at the military-industrial complex and programmes for the development and production of chemical and biological weapons.

Markarova posted the clarification on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The sanctions against more than 280 entities (the US Treasury Department - almost 200 entities, the State Department - almost 80) are aimed at the Russian military-industrial complex and chemical and biological weapons development and production programs, as well as entities under the jurisdiction of third countries that help Russia acquire key resources for weapons production," Markarova wrote.

She explained that the sanctions targeted nearly 60 entities from Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey, and the UAE, which enabled Russia to obtain the technologies and equipment it needed for its military-industrial complex from abroad.

In Russia, more than 100 entities operating in the technology, defense, manufacturing, and transport sectors of the economy have been subject to sanctions.

The United States also imposed restrictions on companies from various jurisdictions in the energy sector and those involved in implementing the Russian energy project Arctic LNG 2.

The sanctions also affected companies associated with metallurgical coal producers, as well as aviation and aerospace companies.

In addition, three officials of Russian penal colonies connected to the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny were subject to restrictions.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on 1 May, the United States announced sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and legal entities that assist Russia's military-industrial complex and help it evade the restrictions already imposed.





