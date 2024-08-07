Air defense was working in Vinnytsia: there were no casualties or hits

On the night of August 7, 2024, air defense forces destroyed 2 attack UAVs in the Vinnytsia region of the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Vinnytsia RMA.

As Natalya Zabolotna, the first deputy head of the RMA, noted, information about the victims and the destruction was not received at this time.

Drone attack on the night of August 7, 2024

Earlier, the Air Force informed that the Russians launched "Shaheds" over Ukraine. Later, it became known that there were explosions in the Khmelnytsky region at night.

Censor.NET also reported that on the morning of August 7, enemy drones were detected in the Kyiv region. Air defense works.

In addition, as noted, 14 "Shaheds" were destroyed over the Mykolaiv region. Also, air defense forces shot down 4 "shahedis" in Khmelnytskyi. 2 Shaheds were destroyed in Cherkasy.