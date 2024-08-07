Mobilization is contribution to common free future. Alternative to this is Russian slavery - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the issue of mobilization in Ukraine is not easy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Forbes.

According to him, some people are a little scared, a little uncertain, because they probably have not been fully and properly explained that service in the Ukrainian army is not a sentence, but an honor and new opportunities.

"Yes, it is a duty, a routine, a risk, but at the same time it is a true freedom - to defend your state, to serve your nation. This is a contribution to both your own and the common free future. The alternative to this is Russian slavery," Budanov explained.

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that we may have made mistakes in communicating with the public, which are now being corrected.

But it is wrong to assume that we have run out of human resources, Budanov added.

