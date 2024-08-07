Russian invaders did not enter Toretsk, all attacks were repelled - RMA head Filashkin

The Russian army did not enter the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region. The enemy stormed the city and the community 14 times, but the Defense Forces repelled all attacks.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy did not enter the city of Toretsk, it is not there. The occupier tried to storm the city of Toretsk, as well as the villages of New York and Pivdenne 14 times in one day. We are grateful to our defenders - all enemy attacks were repelled," said the head of the RMA.

Filashkin also said that about 3,000 civilians remain in Toretsk and they are in no hurry to evacuate to safer places.

"Two weeks ago there were 5.5 thousand people there. Police units "White Angels" are evacuating every day, risking their own lives to help our people," the official added.

