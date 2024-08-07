Ruscists shelled Donetsk region: 4 people were killed, 1 was wounded. PHOTO
4 people were killed and 1 wounded in today's shelling in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
As noted, the outskirts of Marinka are constantly under hostile fire. This morning, one of these attacks killed a 65-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man in Antonivka. Another man in the village was wounded and is being treated in the nearest hospital.
Also, 2 people died in Mykhailivka of Novohrodivka community: A 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that over the past day, the occupiers shelled Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, causing injuries and damage.
