One of the most popular "military commanders" of the Russian Federation and an employee of the All-Russian State TV and Radio Company, Evgeniy Poddubny, was killed in the Kursk region.

This is reported by the Russian opposition publication The Insider, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that in the afternoon he was filming a report in the Kursk region about the fighting in the Sudzha district, where Ukrainian troops reportedly broke through.

The Insider reminds that Poddubny is one of the most famous Russian "military commanders". He is also an employee of All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company and works as a military correspondent for Rossiya-1.

Poddubny is famous for his extremely optimistic reports about how Russia is consistently seizing more and more Ukrainian territory. This information later turns out to be false.

In particular, he reported from the airfield in Gostomel, near Kyiv, during the first days of Russia's major invasion of Ukraine.

