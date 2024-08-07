Emergency regime has been introduced in Kursk region of RF

On August 7, an emergency regime was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Alexei Smirnov.

"In the Kursk region, the operational situation in the border areas remains difficult. In order to eliminate the consequences of the entry of hostile forces into the region, I have decided to introduce a emergency regime in the Kursk region from August 7," Smirnov wrote.

The situation in the Kursk region of the RF

As reported, on Tuesday, August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that fighting continues in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation."

So far, the Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the situation.