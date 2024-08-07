Gerasimov promised Putin to reach Russian state borders in Kursk region

Commenting on the situation in the Kursk region, the head of the General Staff of the aggressor country, Russia, Valery Gerasimov, promised dictator Vladimir Putin to come to the state border of Russia.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

On Wednesday, August 7, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a meeting with security forces on the situation in the Kursk region.

During the meeting, the head of the Russian General Staff Gerasimov said that the Russians allegedly managed to "stop the enemy's advance deep into the territory on the Kursk direction".

Gerasimov also said that the Russians "continue to destroy the enemy in the areas directly adjacent to the Russian-Ukrainian border." In addition, he promised Putin that the operation would be completed by "reaching the Russian state border."

Read more: European Commission spokesperson Stano on events in Kursk region: Ukraine has right to defend itself, including by striking at Russia

The situation in the Kursk region of the RF

As reported, on Tuesday, August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that fighting continues in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation."

So far, the Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the situation.

See more: Destruction at international automobile checkpoint "Sudzha" in Kursk region of RF. SATELLITE PHOTOS