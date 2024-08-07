European Commission spokesperson Stano on events in Kursk region: Ukraine has right to defend itself, including by launching strikes against Russia

Commenting on the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, European Commission Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said that Ukraine has a legal right to defend itself and can also strike at the territory of the aggressor country.

He said this in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

Stano emphasized that under international law, Ukraine "has the legitimate right to defend itself, in particular by striking the aggressor on its territory."

"The EU continues to fully support Ukraine's legitimate right to defend itself against Russian aggression and its efforts to restore its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the European Commission spokesman said.

The situation in the Kursk region of the RF

As reported, on Tuesday, August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that fighting continues in the Kursk region. The invaders are pulling in reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation."

