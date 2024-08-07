US officials to contact Ukrainian side on situation in Kursk region - Kirby

US officials plan to contact their Ukrainian counterparts to discuss the situation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Kirby said that US officials would " contact our Ukrainian counterparts to get a little better understanding" of the situation in the Kursk region.

At the same time, he noted that in this regard, the US side has not changed its policy of allowing Ukraine to use American weapons "to combat immediate threats across the border."

See more: Destruction at international automobile checkpoint "Sudzha" in Kursk region of RF. SATELLITE PHOTOS

The situation in the Kursk region of the RF

As a reminder, on August 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported fighting in the Kursk region.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation."