Journalists published satellite photos showing the destruction at the Sudzha checkpoint in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The satellite image, taken on the morning of August 6, confirms serious destruction at the Sudzha automobile border checkpoint in the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, a photo of the checkpoint taken by a Ukrainian drone was published online.

"It is still unclear whether this is the result of Ukrainian shelling and drone strikes, or, on the contrary, the MVC (Multilateral Vehicle Checkpoint) was damaged as a result of reciprocal actions by the Russian army," the newspaper writes.

The situation in the Kursk region of the RF

As a reminder, on August 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported fighting in the Kursk region.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that there was no advance of the Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation."

