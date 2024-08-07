Russian troops shell Sumy region 26 times, 9 communities come under fire

On August 7, the Russians fired 26 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 61 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

In particular, they came under fire:

Seredyna-Buda community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the community's territory. There was also artillery shelling (8 explosions) and an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: there were attacks by FPV drones (4 explosions), mortar attacks (6 explosions) and grenade launchers (5 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: an air strike was carried out by a GAB (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (4 explosions).

Yunakivka community: air strikes by the GAB (12 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: air strikes by GAB were recorded (9 explosions).

Vorozhba community: Russians attacked with artillery (2 explosions).

Stetskivka community: an air strike by a UAV (2 explosions).

Sumy community: the enemy conducted an air strike with a UAV (2 explosions).

