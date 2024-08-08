Zhan Beleniuk won bronze medal at 2024 Olympics in Greco-Roman wrestling
Zhan Beleniuk is a bronze medallist at the 2024 Olympic Games in Greco-Roman wrestling.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Ukrainian, in the weight category of up to 87 kilograms, defeated the Pole Arkadiusz Kulinic (3:1).
After the match, Zhan Beleniuk took off his wrestling shoes, which means he is ending his sports career.
On the way to the award, Beleniuk won confident victories over Chinese Qian Haitao and Kazakh Nursultan Tursynov, and in the semifinals, he lost to 22-year-old Iranian representative Alireza Mohmadipiani.
Earlier, another Ukrainian, Parviz Nasibov, won silver at the 2024 Olympics in Greco-Roman wrestling.
