The Ukrainian authorities are negotiating with the United States to obtain permission to use ATACMS ballistic missiles to target military airfields in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Washington Post.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the ATACMS strikes are needed to destroy Russian fighter jets used to launch air strikes in response to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region. This will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to retain the seized territories and strengthen Ukraine's position in future negotiations with Russia.

"It will give them the leverage they need to negotiate with Russia - that's what it's all about," the adviser said.

The adviser noted that Ukraine has deployed a large number of soldiers who have captured about 100 square kilometres of enemy territory. Over the course of three days, Ukrainian troops also moved deep into the territory, passing through towns of thousands. The Armed Forces also took thousands of prisoners.

The newspaper writes that the gas metering station now controlled by Ukraine is located about five miles into Russia.

"On Thursday, gas was still flowing through Sudzha, the last operational shipping point for the pipeline that transports Russian natural gas to Europe through Ukraine. According to the adviser, the station is unlikely to be used as leverage, as the pipeline still passes through Ukraine and Kyiv could cut off the flows at any time," the newspaper writes.

Although the exact goals of the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region remain unclear, analysts suggest that, in addition to the possible diversion of Russian forces from eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is seeking to strengthen its position in future negotiations with Moscow.

American officials have expressed different opinions about Ukraine's strategic goals. Some believe that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to prevent Russian troops from moving into the Kharkiv region, while others believe that Ukraine is seeking to deplete enemy units rather than hold the captured territory for a long time.

"Ukrainian officials have asked Washington to allow the Defence Forces to use US long-range ATACMS missiles to target airfields used by Russia in response to the invasion. If approved, such a decision could allow Kyiv to hold part of the Kursk region for some time," The Washington Post notes.