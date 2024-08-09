Air Force: 27 out of 27 "Shaheds" are destroyed

On the night of August 9, 2024, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region - RF.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How many drones did the enemy use?

As noted, 27 attack drones were detected and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering troops.

How many drones did our air defense destroy?

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all enemy UAVs were shot down by the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The day before, it was reported that on the evening of August 8, the Russians launched attack drones over Ukraine.