Rheinmetall to supply additional mobile hospitals to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has ordered Rheinmetall to supply eight additional Forward Surgical Teams (FST) stations for the Armed Forces.

As noted, the order is part of the German Federal Government's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Delivery is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2026. The order includes eight ready-made stations equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray container, an operating room and an intensive care unit.

Rheinmetall notes that three specialised trucks with trailers (Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMW)) will be supplied to transport each station.

"Rheinmetall's medical equipment is highly mobile, fast and of high quality. This order proves that our first deliveries of medical equipment to Ukraine have paid off. We are pleased to play an important role in supporting the Ukrainian army, including with medical equipment," said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.

In addition to the supply of the mobile hospitals, a week-long training programme for the relevant Ukrainian personnel in Germany is also planned

The Forward Surgical Team (FST) stations are designed to be used on the front line. They allow seriously wounded soldiers to be treated within a very short time.

