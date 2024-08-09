Lithuania to hand over new military aid package to Ukraine

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has announced that it will send Ukraine a new package of important military aid in August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

The defense ministry noted that they are preparing another "significant" military aid package for Ukraine and it will arrive in August.

"In August, we will supply military equipment, anti-drone systems, transportation and logistics resources, as well as really necessary weapons," the ministry said on social networking site X.

Read more: Due to events in Kursk region, Russia will be forced to redeploy troops - Estonian intelligence

"We have been helping, are helping and will continue to help Ukraine fight the aggressor," said Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

In general, the August package will include:

14 M113 armored personnel carriers;

short-range air defence systems with missiles;

UAV countermeasures systems;

individual drone suppressors;

all-terrain vehicles with spare parts

cargo trailers;

20-ton telescopic loaders;

wheeled loaders;

rifles;

ammunition

smoke grenades;

attachments and spare parts for weapons.

Kasciūnas also emphasized that Lithuania will contribute to the air defense coalition led by Germany, the United States and France by transferring short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.

Read more: Russian troops increase number of attacks in Toretsk direction - General Staff

The ministry added that during 2024, at Ukraine's request, Lithuania transferred, among other things, artillery ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, Swedish Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, a disassembled L-39ZA Albatros training and combat aircraft, and generators.

During the entire period of the full-scale war, Lithuania provided Ukraine with $641 million in military aid.