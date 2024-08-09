ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8253 visitors online
News War
372 0

Resident of Antonivka, Kherson region, wounded as result of Russian drone attack

Обстріли Херсонщини

On the evening of August 9, Russian troops attacked a resident of Antonivka, Kherson region, with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"In the evening, the occupiers attacked a resident of Antonivka using a drone," the report says.

As noted, at the time of the attack, the 26-year-old man was on the street. He sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion and facial wounds.

See more: Ruscists strike at supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 14 dead and 43 wounded (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.

Author: 

victim (97) Khersonska region (2031)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 