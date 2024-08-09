Resident of Antonivka, Kherson region, wounded as result of Russian drone attack
On the evening of August 9, Russian troops attacked a resident of Antonivka, Kherson region, with a drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.
"In the evening, the occupiers attacked a resident of Antonivka using a drone," the report says.
As noted, at the time of the attack, the 26-year-old man was on the street. He sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion and facial wounds.
An ambulance crew took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.
