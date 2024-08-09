Eight of those killed in shelling of Kostiantynivka are still unidentified - Prosecutor General’s Office
Eight of the 14 people who died as a result of the strike on Kostiantynivka remain unidentified.
This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.
"The number of victims is 43 people. As of 7:30 p.m., law enforcement officers received 8 reports of missing persons, including three children.
According to preliminary data, the air strike was carried out by an X-38 missile," the statement said.
As a reminder, on August 9, ruscists attacked a supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 14 dead and 43 wounded.
