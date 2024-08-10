Prokudin called on residents of Kherson suburbs not to leave their homes today: occupiers are massively attacking with drones

Today, August 10, 2024, in addition to the smoky air in Kherson, the activity of enemy drones is observed.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informs about this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, since the very morning, the Russian military has been massively attacking civilians in the coastal areas with drones.

"As of this hour, we already have 6 victims. People who are at public transport stops, near shops, come under enemy attack.

I call on the residents of the suburbs, the villages of Sadove, Antonivka, Kindiyka, as well as residents of the Dnipro district, to stay at home if possible today. Do not go outside without an urgent need, so as not to expose yourself to danger," Prokudin explained.

It was also reported that the Russians fired at a bus stop in Kherson - a man was wounded, and three more people were injured due to a drone attack.