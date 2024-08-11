Identification of the victims of missile attack on Kostikantynivka has been completed: Three children are among the 14 dead

In Kostyantynivka, the process of identification and recognition of the bodies of those killed as a result of a rocket attack on a shopping center has been completed.

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, according to the final data, 14 people were killed as a result of the attack by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, including three children - girls aged 9, 11 and 16.

44 people received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

We will remind you that on August 9, 2024, at 11:05 a.m., the enemy launched an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka, previously with a Kh-38 missile. The hit took place in a local shopping center where there are food and hardware stores.

On August 10, it was reported that rescuers had completed sorting out the rubble after the Russian missile attack on the shopping center in Kostyantynivka on August 9.

As of the morning of August 10, the bodies of 2 dead children were identified in the town of Kostiantynivka - they are girls of 9 and 11 years old.

