Ruscists attacked Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 2 people were killed, 1 was wounded

Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Ukrainsk in Donetsk region, killing 2 people and wounding one.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"Around noon, the Russians opened artillery fire on the city, damaging two five-storey buildings," the statement said.

Filashkin noted that the distance from Ukrainsk to the front is less than 10 km. The city is in the area of damage from various weapons.

