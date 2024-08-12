Day in Donetsk region: 10 people were wounded, Russians shelled region 16 times. PHOTOS

Russian invaders shelled three districts of Donetsk region over the last day, injuring 10 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

One person was wounded in Kostiantynivka of the Marinka community. One person was also wounded in Kurakhove, and more than 5 houses were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people died and 6 were injured, houses, infrastructure facilitie,s and enterprises were damaged. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

8 people were wounded in Kramatorsk, 42 private houses, 19 multi-storey buildings, 5 municipal enterprises, 7 private enterprises and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 4 buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. Two houses were damaged in New York and two more in Siversk.

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 16 times during the day. 1201 people were evacuated from the front line, including 394 children.

In total, on 11 August, the occupiers wounded 10 people.

Read more: Russian troops advance in Pivnichne and New York in Donetsk region - DeepState





