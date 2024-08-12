Day in Donetsk region: 10 people were wounded, Russians shelled region 16 times. PHOTOS
Russian invaders shelled three districts of Donetsk region over the last day, injuring 10 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
One person was wounded in Kostiantynivka of the Marinka community. One person was also wounded in Kurakhove, and more than 5 houses were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
8 people were wounded in Kramatorsk, 42 private houses, 19 multi-storey buildings, 5 municipal enterprises, 7 private enterprises and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 4 buildings were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. Two houses were damaged in New York and two more in Siversk.
Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 16 times during the day. 1201 people were evacuated from the front line, including 394 children.
In total, on 11 August, the occupiers wounded 10 people.
