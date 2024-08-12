ENG
Russians attack Vovchansk with drone: Injuring man

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk with a drone, injuring a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

Around 11:20 a.m., a Russian drone was spotted in Vovchansk, injuring a 73-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital.

