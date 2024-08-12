Russians attack Vovchansk with drone: Injuring man
Russian troops attacked Vovchansk with a drone, injuring a man.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.
Around 11:20 a.m., a Russian drone was spotted in Vovchansk, injuring a 73-year-old man.
He was taken to the hospital.
