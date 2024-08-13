Ukraine support bill to be introduced in US Senate in September - Senators Graham and Blumenthal

In September 2024, the US Senate plans to consider a bill to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in a joint statement by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

"We will introduce the Ukraine Support Act, sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, on the Senate floor in September. This bipartisan legislation will enshrine the bilateral security agreement reached by the Biden administration and the Zelenskyy government in July of this year," Blumenthal and Senator Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement following their visit to Ukraine.

It notes that "this will send an important signal to the world and show that the United States continues to support Ukraine."

As a reminder, during their visit to Kyiv, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike with US weapons on Russian territory.

